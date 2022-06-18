A vehicle was stopped by police officers in Fletton this week because it was driving ‘unusually slow’ before it caught fire.

The driver and passengers of the vehicle, which was travelling at a speed of about five to ten miles per hour, halted before the bonnet suddenly caught fire.

After officers put out the fire they later discovered the driver of the vehicle was both uninsured and had no licence.

It was just one of the incidents covered in the last seven days by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.

Other incidents included a a stolen vehicle on top of a recovery vehicle which had false registration plates and a car which got stuck in a guided busway.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week:

