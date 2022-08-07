A van driver in Peterborough had a lucky escape after a lorry crashed into his broken-down vehicle on the Fletton Parkway this week.

Cambridgeshire Police were called at 7.15am on Friday (August 5) to reports of the Vauxhall Vivaro broken-down van in a live lane on the eastbound carriageway of the A1139 Fletton Parkway.

At about 7.45am a further report came in that a lorry had struck the rear of the van.

Luckily for the driver, he had vacated the vehicle and stood safely behind a barrier.

This was just one of the incidents covered in the last seven days by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.

In another unrelated incident, a driver was arrested for crashing into the back of a police car while under the influence of alcohol.

Police said that the driver’s opening comments to them when spoken to were: "You may as well arrest me now, I'm p****d."

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week:

Lorry collides with van This broken down van was struck by a HGV in Peterborough on August 5. There were no injuries as the driver of the van was outside of the vehicle and positioned safely behind the barrier. Police have urged drivers to never remain in their broken down vehicles in a live lane.

Pursuit of suspected lampers The occupants of this vehicle were suspected of 'lamping' - the activity of hunting at night using lamps. The occupants failed to stop and a pursuit started, with occupants trying to blind officers with lamping torches. One person was detained while the car and five dogs were recovered.

Uninsured driver This vehicle appeared uninsured on the Police National Computer (PNC) database. Police checks with the driver revealed that the policy was cancelled due to non-payment in April this year. Driver given points on licence and a fine.

Pursuit of stolen van This stolen van failed to stop. The driver attempted to escape across a pavement before decamping. After a lengthy foot chase, the driver was arrested. Police thanked the public who pointed out the driver's location.