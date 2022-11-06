All of the drivers stopped by police near Peterborough – including arrests made on suspicion of burglary and theft
All drivers stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit this week
Police made two arrests on suspicion of burglary this week.
Both the driver and passenger of a stolen vehicle stopped by police after a pursuit this week were arrested.
This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit this week – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.
Other incidents included two motorcyclists who were arrested on suspicion of theft.
The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week: