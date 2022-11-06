All of the drivers stopped by police near Peterborough – including arrests made on suspicion of burglary and theft

Police made two arrests on suspicion of burglary this week.

Both the driver and passenger of a stolen vehicle stopped by police after a pursuit this week were arrested.

This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit this week – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.

Other incidents included two motorcyclists who were arrested on suspicion of theft.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week:

1. Illegal towing The driver of this van was stopped for towing a trailer in the outside lane of a motorway - which is illegal on motorways with three or more lanes. Photo: PT Photo Sales

2. Arrests on suspicion of burglary The driver of this stolen vehicle was pursued by police before eventually being stopped by officers. Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of burglary. Photo: PT Photo Sales

3. No insurance The driver of this vehicle was stopped for having no insurance. The driver had a revoked licence. Vehicle seized and the driver issued traffic offence report. Photo: PT Photo Sales

4. Two motorcyclists arrested Police made two arrests on suspicion of theft after members of the public reported motorbikes being driven dangerously. The pair were arrested after driving off from officers. Photo: PT Photo Sales