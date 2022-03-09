‘All-around top company’: Awards success for Peterborough events hire experts

Pearce Hire, which is based at Reynolds Industrial Park, in Stevern Way, has just secured the title of Best Power Supplier at the Event Production Awards 2022. The awards success is a huge triumph for the company as it follows two tough years during the Covid-19 pandemic at which all events were cancelled to protect the health of the public. The company was praised by the awards’ judges for consistently delivering a first class service, along with keeping up excellent sustainability initiatives. The judges added: “An all-around top company.”

Managing director Shaun Pearce said: “It really has been one of the most difficult periods of Pearce Hire’s history but this really signifies the light at the end of the tunnel. “Like the rest of the industry, my company has battled to get through the past two years and we couldn’t have done it without the absolute support and resilience of the entire Pearce Hire team and all our clients. Mr Pearce added: “The prestigious Event Production Award is a very welcome addition to the company’s silverware cabinet.” Over the last two years, Mr Pearce has also campaigned extensively for the Government to support the events sector at local and national levels. He added: “The award really does acknowledge the excellent service that my team offer our clients.