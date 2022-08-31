Aldi supermarket in Peterborough to share in multi-million pound refit project
Revamp will help open store to more customers
Supermarket chain Aldi has earmarked one of its Peterborough stores for inclusion in a £2.1 million county-wide refurbishment programme.
The discounter’s store in Flaxland in Bretton has been chosen for an upgrade before the end of the year.
Aldi says it is on track to invest £2.1 million in new and upgraded stores across Cambridgeshire this year.
The works are part of a national programme that includes a £9 million investment in its stores across Lincolnshire and £2.6 million in Northamptonshire.
It comes after the chain announced it would be creating 65 jobs in the county as part of 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year.
Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve been helping Britain find the best value for money when it comes to their weekly shops for more than 30 years – and now more than ever we’re seeing heightened demand for our unbeatable prices.
“However, we know there are still areas that don’t have a store, or that need more to meet the increased customer demand we’ve witnessed in recent months.
Our 2022 expansion plans are helping to achieve that, making the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket more accessible to even more people.”
Aldi has recently increased its minimum hourly rates, paying a minimum hourly rate of £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 within the M25.
Aldi says the new rates of pay are boosted by offer of paid breaks to staff, which for the average store colleague is worth £830 annually.