After Peterborough motorist wins court battle: Nine tips for appealing private parking tickets

Ten days ago the Peterborough Telegraph reported on motorist Sam Young who won a court battle after being fined for parking at Wentworth Street car park by Britannia Parking.

Mr Young received a parking charge notice despite claiming ticket machines were not working in the car park, and that nobody answered when he tried to call the company. The article can be read here - https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/news/people/joy-for-peterborough-motorist-after-court-win-over-car-park-fine-1-9076831. Now, motoring experts LeaseVan have issued these nine pieces of advice on how to help drivers appeal unfair private parking tickets.

1. Don't automatically pay then appeal It's much more difficult to try to recoup money you've already handed over, so contest an unfair charge before making any payment.

Only councils have the official authority to issue parking fines. A ticket issued by a private company is simply an invoice. If you're confident the ticket was unfair write to the company and make it clear why you won't be paying

3. Contact the landowner directly If a parking firm is employed by a shop, hospital or attraction, for example, contact where you parked up directly.They may overrule and cancel it if you're a loyal customer, have an excuse or if it could damage their reputation

4. Bear in mind discounts If tickets are paid within 2 weeks, a minimum 40 per cent reduction must be offered. Appeals don't extend this 14-day window, so only pursue your case if you're confident or can afford the full amount if unsuccessful.

