Revamp is preparation for expansion

An aesthetic skin care clinic in the heart of Peterborough has just undergone a £350,000 revamp as the business prepares to grow.

Called the well:skin clinic, it is based in a two-storey premises at 40 Cowgate and has just been given an overhaul and kitted out with new equipment.

The established business, which has five staff and two freelance practitioners, has been trading in Peterborough city centre for 16 years, 10 of those from the Cowgate premises and was previously known as The Beautiful Truth.

The refurbishment has created eight clinical treatment rooms and a modernised reception space.

Clinical director Annalisa Phillips, who has 20 years experience in beauty therapy and aesthetics, said: “Myself and the team are very exciting to launch our new brand and equipment in Peterborough.

"My aim is for us to become the premium medical aesthetics destination in the East of England.

"We want to provide the region with treatments usually only found in larger cities and create a safe space for all clients regardless of gender and ethnic background to enjoy the most advanced aesthetic treatments delivered by highly trained medical and aesthetic professionals.

”The clinic has invested heavily in the latest technology and is currently the only one in East Anglia providing the Emsculpt Neo for body sculpting, the Morpheus8 for face-is a well lifting and the Soprano Titanium for laser hair removal.

She added: “It has been very important for us as a business to choose this right technology for our expansion.

"All our equipment is approved to a quality standard, which means the treatments are effective and safe, I spent many months researching the most effective and in demand treatments and the Big 3 as we call them, demonstrate the clinical evidence to deliver excellent treatment outcomes within their remit.”

The business had funded its expansion through organic growth and its client base of more than 10,000 clients.

Annalisa said: “Our client requirements have always been at the forefront of our growth and the treatments we deliver are very much guided by what we are asked for by clients.

She added: “Peterborough as a city is rapidly expanding and developing and we have faith that the city centre is the best place for us to thrive.”

1. New look Inside the Well:Skin:Clinic at Cowgate, Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. New look Clinical Director Annalisa Phillips in one of the treatment rooms at the Well:Skin:Clinic at Cowgate. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. New look Inside the Well:Skin:Clinic at Cowgate. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. New look Clinical Director Annalisa Phillips in one of the treatment rooms at the Well:Skin:Clinic at Cowgate. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales