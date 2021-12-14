Advance booking service in place for Christmas services at Peterborough Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral.

Amongst the popular services to be held (for which booking is required) are the Business and Shoppers’ Carols on Tuesday 14th December at 5.30pm, the Christingle Service on Sunday 19th December at 3.00pm, and the Christmas Eve services at 4pm, 8pm and 11.30pm.

The only Christmas Day service for which booking is required is the 11am Christmas Eucharist. Other services that day are at 8am, 10am and 3.30pm.

Worshippers attending in person will be required wear a face covering, unless they are exempt, in line with current government regulations. They are also asked to observe the Cathedral’s guidelines for worshippers.

The services to be live streamed are the 4pm Lessons and Carols service on Christmas Eve, and the 11am Eucharist on Christmas Day. These can be viewed via the Cathedral’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and website.

The services will remain online for a short while after streaming so it is possible to watch them after the set time on Facebook or YouTube.

There will also be a pre-recorded service, going live via these channels, at 9.30am on Christmas Day.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “In the midst of so much uncertainty and anxiety it’s more important than ever this year that we are able to gather for worship, for ‘sweet singing in the choir’, and to remind ourselves of the extraordinary story at the heart of Christmas: the birth of Jesus, the One who was also named Emmanuel which means, God is with us. That’s our hope and that’s the source of joy to a troubled world.”