Activities and lunches available in Peterborough for children who receive free school dinners

Support is available for families in Peterborough during the Easter holidays

The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme offers fun with friends and free food for primary and secondary school children in both Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The sessions will include a healthy meal, a variety of exciting activities or sports and the opportunity to socialise with other children. Any child receiving benefits-related free school meals is eligible for the programme.

Funded by the Department for Education (DfE), the HAF scheme enables local authorities to coordinate free holiday childcare and enriching experiences locally. The programme will be delivered by approved providers, co-ordinated by Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council.

Each eligible child will be able to access up to 16 hours of free holiday childcare or enriching experiences through the school Easter holiday period. Further information can be found at www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/haf and https://fis.peterborough.gov.uk/kb5/peterborough/directory/family.page?familychannel=1