Activities and lunches available in Peterborough for children who receive free school dinners
Activities and a nutritious lunch are being made available in the Easter holidays for the children of families receiving benefits-related free school meals.
The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme offers fun with friends and free food for primary and secondary school children in both Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
The sessions will include a healthy meal, a variety of exciting activities or sports and the opportunity to socialise with other children. Any child receiving benefits-related free school meals is eligible for the programme.
Funded by the Department for Education (DfE), the HAF scheme enables local authorities to coordinate free holiday childcare and enriching experiences locally. The programme will be delivered by approved providers, co-ordinated by Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council.
Each eligible child will be able to access up to 16 hours of free holiday childcare or enriching experiences through the school Easter holiday period. Further information can be found at www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/haf and https://fis.peterborough.gov.uk/kb5/peterborough/directory/family.page?familychannel=1
Cllr Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, education, skills and the university, said: “I am delighted that this excellent scheme is being continued in Peterborough in the Easter holidays. The HAF programme complements the work we are already doing to educate children about the benefits of physical and creative activity and nutritious eating.”