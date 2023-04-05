News you can trust since 1948
Action taken to drive forward transformation of Peterborough's North Westgate

Project managers to be appointed to oversee development

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 5th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read

Work is under way to drive forward a multi-million pound regeneration venture in Peterborough.

Project managers are to be appointed to oversee the transformation of the city’s North Westgate.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “We are in the process of finding a project manager that will lead on the development. It will be one of the leading companies.”

This image shows the North Westgate regeneration area in Peterborough.This image shows the North Westgate regeneration area in Peterborough.
The move comes as council officers start to set up meetings with landowners in North Westgate in a bid to agree the sale of land to the council.

Cllr Fitzgerald warned landowners recently that they needed to be prepared to sell or face Compulsory Purchase Orders as the council sought to end a 30 years wait to regenerate North Westgate.

He said letters would be sent to landowners outlining the council’s demands.

Cllr Fitzgerald: “Having spoken to one of the landowners, I know that letters from the council to the landowners have arrived.”

Numerous proposals have been drawn up to transform North Westgate. The most recent was a hotel-led development by Hawksworth Securities, which secured outline planning approval in 2018. But that approval lapsed in 2021 when the developer, who is also the site’s largest landowner, failed to provide details around reserved matters.

It is likely that any new proposals for North Westgate will tie in with a transformation of the adjoining Station Quarter site, which has just secured £48 million of Government levelling up funds.

