Company leaders struggling with the crisis around the cost of doing business are being offered a potential lifeline.

A panel of experts has been assembled by Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce to offer practical solutions to survive the cost-of-living crisis.

The forum will feature specialists from finance, banking, business rescue and the law who will address key concerns for businesses and will take place on September 13 at the Haycock Manor Hotel in Wansford.

Commercial solicitor Stephanie Creasey, a partner at Taylor Rose, will be on the panel of experts

The move comes as concerns grow that many businesses will face a tough struggle to cope a 40 year high inflation rate – currently at 10.1 per cent - soaring energy costs and rising interest rates.

And it follows the submission by the British Chambers of Commerce of a letter to the Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer and both leadership candidates for the Conservative Party proposing a comprehensive five-point plan to provide vital support to UK businesses.

Vic Annells, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “To help address this in the short term, the Chamber has partnered with Pilot Fish Finance to offer this event to make businesses aware of a range of options to support their businesses through this difficult time.“The Government is running out of time to offer businesses and households the support they need.“Firms cannot afford to wait for the new Prime Minister to be appointed without practical support measures being put in place. Now is the time for action."

To attend the event, which starts at 8am and ends at 10am, call Zoe McCabe Brennan on 01223 237414 or email [email protected] or visit www.cambridgeshirechamber.co.uk. The cost is £20.00 (plus VAT) per person.

Who are the experts?

The panel will feature:

Richard Jones, chief executive of Pilot Fish, with more than 25 years’ experience in the finance sector and who specialises in helping organisations find finance for growth, devise and implement turnaround strategies and achieve stepped increases in scale.

Robin Meynell, senior professional advisor at McTear Williams & Wood, is an insolvency practitioner with more than 13 years’ experience in the advisory sector.Steve Stafford, local director for Peterborough & Cambridge stores, Metro Bank, has more than 35 years of banking experience of which 25 of those years have been supporting businesses of all sizes in the local community with their banking requirements. He has helped customers through challenging times such as previous recessions and more recently with Covid Support and the range of Government backed loans available.

Stephanie Creasey, partner at Taylor Rose MW, is a vastly experienced commercial solicitor having worked with several major banks and finance providers .