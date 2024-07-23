Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Action is over concerns from pay to training

Union officials have warned that about 150 staff at Asda in Wisbech are poised to take strike action.

The staff at the store in Northend, Leverington Road, are expect to walk out from 3am to 10pm on Friday, August 2 in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Officials of the GMB Union say concerns range from cuts in hours, training quality, health and safety, pay to not allowing collective bargaining with the union.

About 150 staff at Asda in Wisbech are poised to go on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The latest strike action comes after about 170 GMB Union workers went on strike during Easter this year.

The Asda store in Wisbech employs about 280 staff.

Keith Dixon, GMB Regional Organiser said: “Despite meeting with senior management since the previous Asda Wisbech strike in March, staff have no confidence any of the issues are being properly addressed.

He said: “Asda Wisbech bosses are fully aware of why workers are angry.

"But despite several meetings with senior directors, the company seems to be completely missing the point.

“Not one dispute point has been addressed by ASDA, while suggestions put forward by GMB have been ignored.

“Management seems happy to ignore problems.

“As a result, Asda Wisbech are returning to the picket line.”

A spokesperson for Asda said: "We completely reject the claim that ‘management’ is ignoring any of the problems raised by the GMB in relation to our Wisbech store.

"We have addressed and responded to each of the points they have raised.”

"We have taken reasonable and practical steps in Wisbech to address the points previously raised by the GMB and this has been welcomed by our colleagues at the store, most of whom are members of the union.

"Given this progress, we are disappointed the GMB has chosen a course of action that has the potential to disrupt the local community and hurt colleagues financially.

“We have offered to meet their representatives at ACAS to try and reach an amicable solution for all parties.

"In the meantime, we have robust contingency plans in place and can reassure customers the store will be open as normal should this industrial action go ahead.”