Union officials have warned that about 170 staff at Asda in Wisbech will take strike action over the Easter holidays.

The GMB Union has specified that workers at the store in Northend, Leverington Road, will walk out from 12.01am to 11.59pm on March 29 and again on March 30.

The move comes just days after staff voted overwhelmingly for industrial action as part of ongoing dispute with managers over a number of issues from cuts to hours and training.

The union says that 87 per cent of its members took part in the strike ballot with more than 97 per cent of those voting to walk out. The store has about 240 employees.

Keith Dixon, GMB Regional organiser said: “Asda Wisbech workers will strike during Easter weekend, one of the supermarket’s busiest weekends of the year.”

He said staff concerns involved cuts to hours, health, safety and fire issues, training and management attitudes.

In response, Asda say that the store will remain open and they are ‘confident’ that operations will not be too heavily impacted.

An Asda spokesperson said: “Although we are disappointed by the GMB’s decision to proceed with this course of action, we will continue to engage with them and listen to their concerns.

"While any potential disruption to colleagues and customers is unwelcome, we have comprehensive plans in place to minimise any disruption in the event of industrial action.”