A47 closed by police as all emergency services called to incident involving HGV near Thorney

Recovery is taking place
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 10:45 BST
Motorists should drive with caution as they approach the A47 at Thorney.Motorists should drive with caution as they approach the A47 at Thorney.
Motorists should drive with caution as they approach the A47 at Thorney.

A road has been shut by police after a collision involving a lorry at Thorney.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that it’s officers are currently at the scene of a collision on the A47, involving a HGV.

The incident happened between Wisbech Road eastbound from B1040 Station Road to New Cut roundabout.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We were called at about 7.45am today (21 August), along with the fire service and ambulance crews who are also at the scene.

“The road will remain closed while recovery takes place on the eastbound carriageway.

"No serious injuries have been reported at this time and so far, our logs indicate no other vehicles were involved.”

Lengthy tailbacks were reported this morning with traffic at a standstill for one hour and 15 minutes, according to one driver.

AA Traffic News is reporting that traffic is “now coping well” but the road is still blocked.

