A47 blocked near Peterborough after crash involving Jaguar and Land Rover
No serious injuries reported in collision at Milton Ferry
By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST
The A47 has been blocked near Peterborough after a two vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called at 10.50am today (April 6) to the collision at Milton Ferry.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called today at about 10.50am. The vehicles involved were a Land Rover and a Jaguar E-Pace. No serious injuries have been reported. Both lanes are blocked. Motorists are advised to avoid the area until after recovery has taken place.”