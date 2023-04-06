News you can trust since 1948
A47 blocked near Peterborough after crash involving Jaguar and Land Rover

No serious injuries reported in collision at Milton Ferry

By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST

The A47 has been blocked near Peterborough after a two vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called at 10.50am today (April 6) to the collision at Milton Ferry.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called today at about 10.50am. The vehicles involved were a Land Rover and a Jaguar E-Pace. No serious injuries have been reported. Both lanes are blocked. Motorists are advised to avoid the area until after recovery has taken place.”

No serious injuries were reportedNo serious injuries were reported
