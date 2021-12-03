A vision of the shape of Peterborough to come sketched out at Place Summit

Aerial of City Centre showing Queensgate and the Station Complex. ENGEMN00120131021130852

The initiative was kicked off with a ‘Place Summit’ at the KingsGate Community Church, in Staplee Way, attended by representatives from all sectors of life in Peterborough.

More than 50 people from politics, business, education, health and care, the voluntary sector and churches took part in the brain storming session to debate a 20 year vision for the city.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, told attendees: “A Place Summit might feel vague and nebulous, but I would argue that unless and until we can as one describe our ambitions, we will not be doing the best for ourselves, our residents, our businesses.

Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald EMN-210714-122227001

“A clear ambition, a vision, that we all own will give direction, breed confidence and pride, attract investment and create a city to get behind and be proud of.

He added: “Today is the start of that journey and to be honest I don’t know where it will lead – but let’s be on that journey together.”

After the Summit, he said: “We’ve had some great feedback and a lot of people said it was a great initiative and asked how they could support it.

“We looking to improve our city and make it a better place to work and play. It is about the direction of travel for Peterborough.

“The work will be ongoing and we aim to give everyone a voice.”

Following the Place Summit, the discussions will continue through a number of Place Boards. One will be made up of councillors and council officers, another of business leaders and developers and a third of community organisations.

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “A long term view will evolve and we will look to set the vision out in a Place and Economy document.”

The recent history of Peterborough is littered with colourful masterplans. Currently, there is a masterplan for the key development areas of the city, including North Westgate, which has a number of blueprint of its own, and a masterplan for the Embankment is in the process of being drawn up.

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “We’ve been here before of course - we’ve been a Smart City; the Environment City but what is next, more of the same? What is our City for the next 20 years?”

One of the guests at the Place Summit, who did not wish to be named, said: “It was very positive meeting and got us to think about our vision for Peterborough over the next 20 years.”