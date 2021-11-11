Huge response to consultation on future of Peterborough’s Embankment

Peterborough Embankment. ENGEMN00120111209144728

The month-long public consultation, called We’re Talking Peterborough Embankment, attracted 1,400 responses from the public.

This included more than 20,000 individual responses to questions and comments about desirable uses of the Embankment and Middleholme, which lies next to the River Nene.

The aim of the survey is to stop a piecemeal development of the area, which is already the focus of attention for major development by the ARU Peterborough and Peterborough United Football Club.

The results will help Peterborough City Council develop a masterplan for the area with funding for the work from the Government’s Towns Fund -£200,000 - and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, which has put in £100,000.

A council spokesperson said the response had been described as very good by consultants overseeing the survey and was at the top end of what had been expected.

She said: “We’ve also received numerous emails from the local community offering their thoughts.

“In addition, we have held meetings with key stakeholders to understand community ambitions.”

Now the We’re Talking Peterborough Embankment team is to collate the responses and draw up a number of options for the site.

The spokesperson said: “The next stage of the consultation will see this information used to produce and influence a series of masterplan options.

“These options are being formulated by the team and will then be subject to public scrutiny at events later this month.”

These events will be:

November 20, from 11am to 4pm, at Customer Services Centre in Bridge Street

November 22, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm a webinar - visit www.peterboroughembankment.co.uk for details.

It is hoped the final masterplan will be presented to the council early next year.

The intention is that the masterplan will guide development in the Embankment allowing for a comprehensive look at aspirations and proposals for the area rather than reacting to development requests on an individual basis as the city grows.