A shop and cafe in Peterborough operated under lease as a fund-raising venture by the Sue Ryder charity is to be sold by its owner at auction.

The charity, which sells goods including furniture, books and clothing donated by the public, has leased the premises in Central Square, Whittlesey Road, for the last eight years.

Now the building’s owner, whose name has not been released, is to sell the premises, which include a large area of parking, as an investment opportunity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A shop and cafe in Whittlesey Road, in Peterborough, which is operated under lease by the Sue Ryder charity, is to be sold at auction as an investment opportunity.

Auctioneers Brown & Co say the Sue Ryder charity is not vacating the premises and just five months ago signed a six year extension to the lease at a rent, exclusive of business rates, service charge and VAT, of £27,000 a year.

They say the rent will rise to £28,500 in February 2025 when Sue Ryder has an option to end the lease.

The premises, which were previously leased to the Co-op, will be auctioned at an online sale by Brown & Co on June 22.

Bidding will open on June 21 at 11am.

Sue Ryder operates about 10 fund raising shops across Peterborough including a vintage and retro shop in Bridge Street.

Last month, the charity announced it has joined the new organisers of Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run, Good Running Events, as a charity partner.

They will offer charity runners the chance to run the Half Marathon on October 16 and raise funds for the palliative, neurological and bereavement support charity.