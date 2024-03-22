Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A new partnership between a construction company and a specialist housing provider will see the delivery of a £19.6 million homes development in Peterborough.

Developer, the Deeley Group, of Coventry, is now working with Anchor housing association to deliver an independent living scheme in Silver Hill, in Peterborough.

The development involves the construction of 80 apartments for independent living and will be delivered with funding help from Homes England.

This image shows how the Silver Hill development in Peterborough will appear once completed.

Construction work is expected to begin this month.

Eleanor Deeley, joint managing director at Deeley Group, said: “Partnerships have underpinned our growth in the healthcare sector in recent years and it is fantastic to be working with Anchor on this excellent scheme.

“Working with sector leaders such as Anchor further establishes our own reputation as a leader in the delivery of care, extra care, independent living and healthcare facilities.

“We look forward to working with Anchor to deliver this high-quality and sustainable scheme which will provide vital homes for people in Peterborough.”

Patrick Duffy, Anchor’s Director of New Business, said: “I am delighted to be in partnership with the Deeley Group.

“Deeley has engaged with us very closely to achieve some very challenging deadlines and to help make the schemes viable in the face of rising cost inflation.