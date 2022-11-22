‘A more relaxed environment to learn’ - village school opens new outdoor classroom and play area

Castor Church of England Primary School celebrated the official opening of its brand new outdoor classroom and play area on Monday (21 November). Staff, children, parents, benefactors and friends of the school came together to defy the torrential rain and cut the ribbon on their bespoke new classroom and top-of-the-range play equipment.

Both were erected during the summer holidays after the school’s Deputy Head, Louise Abbott came up with the idea that, in addition to being a great learning aid, the new additions would also help develop children’s resilience and keep them physically active during lunch and breaktimes.

The outdoor classroom – which can accommodate more than 20 children – doubles up as a whole class learning environment, meaning children aren’t restricted to their classrooms and can learn in a more natural calming environment.

Pupils, staff and benefactors join Head Teacher Alice Edwards (third left) and bespoke builder Stuart Hendry (second right) to open Castor School's new outdoor classroom and play area.

Alice Edwards, who has been Head Teacher at Castor for seven months, told the Peterborough Telegraph:

“It’s wonderful to be able to have space that will seat every child within a class outside in a more relaxed environment to learn.”

The materials needed to build the outside classroom were fully funded by the Friends of the School (PTA). They received significant contributions from local companies and generous parents who raised funds through activities like children's events, cake sales and discos.. A sport grant was used to pay for the play equipment.

The outdoor classroom was built by Stuart Hendry and his team at Stamford Kuchenhaus, who gave their time and labour free of charge. Mr Hendry – whose children attend the school – said he was keen to get involved. “As part of the community,” he explained, “we wanted to give something back.”

Pupils at Castor Church of England Primary School make a beeline for their new play area at lunch and break times.

Castor School is set within listed historic grounds which have Roman remains right beneath the surface. Indeed, the Roman Palace (Praetorium) at Castor was once one of the largest Roman buildings in England. However, trying to build on an English Heritage site can be problematic.

“It comes with a few obstacles,” Mr Hendry explained: “English Heritage have to be involved in terms of how far we can dig foundations.”

“But we overcame it.”

