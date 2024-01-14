Colin wants to thank staff at the hospital for all their care as he approaches his 100th eye injection.

87-year-old March resident Colin Bedford is gearing up for an extraordinary 100-mile adventure, pedalling through the years on his century-old vintage bicycle to support the exceptional care provided by Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Using a variety of vintage bicycles, including a 100-year-old BSA Huntingdon Cycle Core (complete with decommissioned rifle strapped to the handlebars and disarmed grenade in the back ammunition pouch), the sprightly octogenarian aims to complete an incredible 100-mile journey by the end of January in recognition of his upcoming 100th eye injection at Hinchingbrooke’s eye clinic.

Colin organised a sponsored badminton tournament several years ago, raising an impressive £3,000 for the hospital. Now, with his current challenge, he aspires to surpass that amount and continue supporting the North West Anglia Foundation Trust team which cares for him.

Colin Bedford on one of his vintage bicycles.

Expressing his gratitude, Colin commended the staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, describing them as "wonderful" and highlighting the excellent care he has received over the years: "So many people have to go along to the clinics, and we all get such brilliant treatment... they are doing a fantastic job.”

“We all know Colin”, says Natalie Uglow speaking for each member of the Eye Clinic’s Booking team, “He’s one of our most lovely, dependable regulars; he’s never missed an appointment, and everyone knows him because of his big personality and genuine kindness.

“He often brings in little treats for us and is so passionate about all of the campaigns he’s been involved with. We’re so grateful to him for all he has done to support our whole team!”