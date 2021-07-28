80 stalls booked for major Whittlesey yard sale

The second annual event takes place on Sunday (August 1) across Whittlesey Eastrea, Coates and Turves.

Each stallholder has donated £10 to local charity Defibrillators for All which has so far provided 48 public access defibrillators across the town, with another one due to go out soon.

The yard sale has been organised by Sandra Donnachie and takes place from 9am to 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Market Square in Whittlesey

So far, 83 people have committed to hosting stalls, and Sandra said: “We’re hoping customers bring lots of cash and shopping bags!”

She added: “I thought of the idea during lockdown last year. I thought people would have time to be having a good clear out, but instead of heading off to a car boot sale they could do it on their own property which was more convenient, then the idea of raising money for charity made it an easy decision to go ahead with it.

“I am organising it on my own I’m not part of a committee so it’s been a hard slog. I asked for help with the address list and map and Lee Nichols volunteered to help me.

I also run to Deborah Slator (Defibrillators for All founder) when I hit a snag and she puts me right.

“Last year the charity made just over £1,000 with everything added up on the event day so we’re hoping for more this year. The number of stalls has already exceeded last year.”

Local residents have also been donating their unwanted items to Defibrillators For All which is hosting its own sale at the Ivy Leaf Club in Whittlesey.

Address and Postcode

The Ivy Leaf car park, PE7 1AP

37 Gracious Street, Whittlesey, PE7 1AR

3 Arnold’s Lane, Whittlesey, PE7 1QD

19 Falcon Lane, Whittlesey, PE7 1BJ

16 Oxford Gardens, Whittlesey, PE7 1LF

11 Irving Burgess Close, Whittlesey, PE7 1QB

22 Snoots Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1LA

6a Snoots Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1LA

6 Snoots Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1LA

8 Snoots Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1LA

36 Snoots Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1LB

66 Snoots Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1NN

76 Snoots Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1NL

1 Churchfield Way, Whittlesey, PE7 1JU

6 Churchfield Way, Whittlesey, PE7 1JU

48 Priors Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1JR

70 Priors Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1LQ

9 Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1NJ

28 Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1NJ

6 Abbey Way, Whittlesey, PE7 1LD

7 Abbey Way, Whittlesey, PE7 1LD

10 Low Cross, Whittlesey, PE7 1HW

19 Low Cross, Whittlesey, PE7 1HW

30 Horsegate, Whittlesey, PE7 1JD

62 Yarwells Headland, Whittlesey, PE7 1RF

2 Yarwells Walk, Whittlesey, PE7 1RJ

57 Bassenhally Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1RW

37 Stonald Ave, Whittlesey, PE7 1QZ

56 Stonald Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1QW

38a West End, Whittlesey, PE7 1LS

1 Plough Crescent, Whittlesey, PE7 1LY

7 Plough Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1LT

3 Swallow Close, Whittlesey, PE7 1NY

34 Teal Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YE

55 Teal Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YE

84 Teal Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YG

86 Teal Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YG

88 Teal Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YG

2 Swallow Close, Whittlesey, PE7 1NY

12 Newlands Rd, Whittlesey, PE7 1YX

108 Drybread Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1XL

115 Drybread Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1XL

141 Drybread Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YP

10 Crescent Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YD

52 Crescent Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YD

76 Coronation Avenue, Whittlesey, PE7 1XE

77 Coronation Ave, Whittlesey, PE7 1XD

79 Coronation Ave, Whittlesey, PE7 1XD

10 Cemetery Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1EZ

5 Elm Park, Whittlesey, PE7 1EW

11 Oldeamere Way, Whittlesey, PE7 2RH

98 Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1XA

149 Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, PE7 2AJ

151 Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, PE7 2AJ

285 Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, PE7 2FN

1b Mill Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1SJ

30 Mill Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1SN

36 Mill Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1SN

19 Eastfield Drive, Whittlesey, PE7 1SH

8 Kendall Croft, Whittlesey, PE7 1UJ

16 Inhams Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1SS

82 New Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1SX

117 New Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1SX

35 Hunsbury Close, PE7 1NH

Palmer Close, Whittlesey, PE7 1TA

7 Marne Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1UQ

6 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY

37 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY

39 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY

40 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY

42 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY

52 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY

61 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY

62 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY

150 Sycamore Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TR

160 Sycamore Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TR

32 Mayfield Road, Eastrea, PE7 2AY

189 Coates Road, Whittlesey, PE7 2BE

115 South Green, Coates, PE7 2BL

39 Nobles Close, Coates, PE7 2BT

3 Riverside Close, Whittlesey, PE7 1DL

4 Riverside Close, Whittlesey, PE7 1DL