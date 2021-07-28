80 stalls booked for major Whittlesey yard sale
More than 80 stalls have been booked for a major yard sale in Whittlesey.
The second annual event takes place on Sunday (August 1) across Whittlesey Eastrea, Coates and Turves.
Each stallholder has donated £10 to local charity Defibrillators for All which has so far provided 48 public access defibrillators across the town, with another one due to go out soon.
The yard sale has been organised by Sandra Donnachie and takes place from 9am to 2pm.
So far, 83 people have committed to hosting stalls, and Sandra said: “We’re hoping customers bring lots of cash and shopping bags!”
She added: “I thought of the idea during lockdown last year. I thought people would have time to be having a good clear out, but instead of heading off to a car boot sale they could do it on their own property which was more convenient, then the idea of raising money for charity made it an easy decision to go ahead with it.
“I am organising it on my own I’m not part of a committee so it’s been a hard slog. I asked for help with the address list and map and Lee Nichols volunteered to help me.
I also run to Deborah Slator (Defibrillators for All founder) when I hit a snag and she puts me right.
“Last year the charity made just over £1,000 with everything added up on the event day so we’re hoping for more this year. The number of stalls has already exceeded last year.”
Local residents have also been donating their unwanted items to Defibrillators For All which is hosting its own sale at the Ivy Leaf Club in Whittlesey.
Address and Postcode
The Ivy Leaf car park, PE7 1AP
37 Gracious Street, Whittlesey, PE7 1AR
3 Arnold’s Lane, Whittlesey, PE7 1QD
19 Falcon Lane, Whittlesey, PE7 1BJ
16 Oxford Gardens, Whittlesey, PE7 1LF
11 Irving Burgess Close, Whittlesey, PE7 1QB
22 Snoots Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1LA
6a Snoots Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1LA
6 Snoots Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1LA
8 Snoots Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1LA
36 Snoots Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1LB
66 Snoots Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1NN
76 Snoots Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1NL
1 Churchfield Way, Whittlesey, PE7 1JU
6 Churchfield Way, Whittlesey, PE7 1JU
48 Priors Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1JR
70 Priors Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1LQ
9 Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1NJ
28 Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1NJ
6 Abbey Way, Whittlesey, PE7 1LD
7 Abbey Way, Whittlesey, PE7 1LD
10 Low Cross, Whittlesey, PE7 1HW
19 Low Cross, Whittlesey, PE7 1HW
30 Horsegate, Whittlesey, PE7 1JD
62 Yarwells Headland, Whittlesey, PE7 1RF
2 Yarwells Walk, Whittlesey, PE7 1RJ
57 Bassenhally Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1RW
37 Stonald Ave, Whittlesey, PE7 1QZ
56 Stonald Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1QW
38a West End, Whittlesey, PE7 1LS
1 Plough Crescent, Whittlesey, PE7 1LY
7 Plough Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1LT
3 Swallow Close, Whittlesey, PE7 1NY
34 Teal Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YE
55 Teal Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YE
84 Teal Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YG
86 Teal Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YG
88 Teal Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YG
2 Swallow Close, Whittlesey, PE7 1NY
12 Newlands Rd, Whittlesey, PE7 1YX
108 Drybread Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1XL
115 Drybread Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1XL
141 Drybread Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YP
10 Crescent Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YD
52 Crescent Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1YD
76 Coronation Avenue, Whittlesey, PE7 1XE
77 Coronation Ave, Whittlesey, PE7 1XD
79 Coronation Ave, Whittlesey, PE7 1XD
10 Cemetery Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1EZ
5 Elm Park, Whittlesey, PE7 1EW
11 Oldeamere Way, Whittlesey, PE7 2RH
98 Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1XA
149 Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, PE7 2AJ
151 Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, PE7 2AJ
285 Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, PE7 2FN
1b Mill Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1SJ
30 Mill Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1SN
36 Mill Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1SN
19 Eastfield Drive, Whittlesey, PE7 1SH
8 Kendall Croft, Whittlesey, PE7 1UJ
16 Inhams Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1SS
82 New Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1SX
117 New Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1SX
35 Hunsbury Close, PE7 1NH
Palmer Close, Whittlesey, PE7 1TA
7 Marne Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1UQ
6 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY
37 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY
39 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY
40 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY
42 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY
52 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY
61 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY
62 Bellmans Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TY
150 Sycamore Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TR
160 Sycamore Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TR
32 Mayfield Road, Eastrea, PE7 2AY
189 Coates Road, Whittlesey, PE7 2BE
115 South Green, Coates, PE7 2BL
39 Nobles Close, Coates, PE7 2BT
3 Riverside Close, Whittlesey, PE7 1DL
4 Riverside Close, Whittlesey, PE7 1DL
36 London Street, PE7 1BT