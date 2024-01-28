Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daring 79-year-old Anne Leek has decided to take on a 1km zip-line in support of charity Alzheimer's Society.

Anne, who lives in Holbeach, has been the sole carer for her husband Cedric for the last couple of years after he was previously diagnosed with the progressive condition Alzheimer's.

Therefore, the charity is close to heart of the family. They were, however, slightly surprised to hear that Anne has decided to take on the zip line challenge on her upcoming trip to Wales in June.

Anne and Cedric.

Anne, who will be 80 by the time she does the zipline, will be taking on the Velocity zipline at Zip World in over Penrhyn Quarry in North Wales; which is known as the ‘World’s fastest zipline’ as it can see participants reach speeds of up to 125mph.

She said: “This is a charity very close to my heart due to my husband being a long time suffer of this awful disease.

“I am and have been my husbands main carer since diagnosis and I have witnessed first hand the devastation of this disease.

"This is why I am have chosen to do a fundraiser for this charity so people will hopefully one day be rid of this disease and family and friends will no longer need to suffer all that I and many families have had to endure and suffer with over the years.”