60 jobs created at Peterborough's second soon-to-open Wendy's fast food outlet

Opening date for Wendy’s set for February 20

Up to 60 jobs are to be created with the opening of the second American fast food chain Wendy's in Peterborough.

Recruitment is already under way to fill the full and part-time jobs at the new drive-thru which has been set up in the former Frankie and Benny’s restaurant at Cygnet Park, Hampton.

The new diner will open to the public at 7am on February 20.

The opening comes about 17 months after the first Wendy’s in Peterborough opened at the entrance to the Bourges View business park off Maskew Avenue, New England.

Carl Morris, managing director of Blank Table, the Wendy’s franchise operator for the East Anglia region, said: “Our second Wendy’s in Peterborough will open on February 20 at 7.30am for breakfast service.

"We have made a substantial investment in this new drive -thru and we expect it to create between 50 and 60 jobs, which will be a mix of part-time and full-time positions.

He said: “It will have 90 covers and will also feature a soft play area for children.

"It is about double the size of our Wendy’s at Maskew Avenue.”

Mr Morris said: “We are recruiting to fill the positions. Our management team has been training for about three months now.

“We are happy with two Wendy’s in Peterborough. We have seen huge growth in demand at Maskew Avenue.

"But Peterborough is a big city and the venue at Hampton really came up at just the right time and in the right place

"There is a huge population at Hampton – it is almost a city in itself.

"Customers love Wendy’s and its offer of quality and fresh produce.

"People feel they get a good return for their money.”

Blank Table Ltd was founded in 2021 specifically to oversee the expansion of Wendy’s across the East of England.

The Hampton venue will be its seventh outlet. The other outlets are at Brampton Hut, Wisbech, Peterborough’s Maskew Avenue, Derby, Cambridge, Ram Jam (A1 near Oakham).