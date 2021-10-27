5,500 jobs to be created at new logistics hub at Peterborough

This image details the location of the proposed A1 West.

The proposals for the 428,000sqm hub at junction 17 of the A1, which will sit near the existing Peterborough Gateway, are to go public display next week.

Developers Newlands say the new site, to be called A1 West, is expected to generate £119 million for the local economy in addition to raising about £7 million annual business rates for Huntingdonshire District Council.

As previously reported in the Peterborough Telegraph, Newlands, which also developed Peterborough Gateway, is seeking planning approval from Huntingdonshire District Council for A1 West and is to host two public exhibitions as well as an online consultation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This image shows how the planned A1 West logistics hub might appear after completion.

Everyone is welcome to attend the two events, which are being held on November 3 at Highgate Hall, Elton, PE8 6RT, from 3pm to 8pm and on November 4 at the Peterborough Suite, East of England Arena, Alwalton, PE2 6XE, also from 3pm to 8pm.

Newlands say that if planning permission is granted, the new development would employ about 5,500 people directly at the site, plus an additional 2,000 jobs created indirectly through spending in the local economy and during construction.

Jobs that are expected to be created include managerial, technical, professional, skilled trades, driving, stock handling and administrative support.

Newlands is also seeking to work with local colleges and job centres on training and apprenticeships to ensure local people have the right skills to secure the jobs.

Newlands Developments’ Development Director John Barker said: “The new logistics hub is a massive investment in Huntingdonshire and Peterborough, bringing 5,500 new jobs and injecting £119 million a year into the local economy.

“This would be extremely good news for job seekers and local businesses at this time of economic uncertainty.

“This development would create a wide range of jobs including engineering, software programming, sales, marketing, driving, stock handling and packing.

“We’re already in talks with local colleges and job centres to potentially provide training and apprenticeships to help ensure local people have the right skills for these jobs.

He said: “COVID and Brexit have both fuelled unprecedented demand for logistics, and this site is extremely well-located to help meet business and consumer demand.

“We’ve already seen thousands of local people employed at Peterborough Gateway, and highly successful occupiers looking to further expand.

Mr Barker added: “We are seeking to work closely with Huntingdonshire District Council, Peterborough City Council, and the local communities in bringing forward our plans.

“This new hub will play a pivotal role in the economic recovery and future prosperity of the area.”

Vehicle access to the proposed site would only be from the A605. Newlands is proposing to invest in significant improvements to junction 17 of the A1(M).

There would also be a new cycle/pedestrian connection along Oundle Road, with improved cycle links to Peterborough.

The transport strategy also includes extending existing bus services directly into the site.

The development would see extensive landscaping and planting to create ecological habitats and deliver biodiversity net gain on site.

Full ecological surveys have already been undertaken.

The buildings would also be highly sustainable, reaching the highly energy-efficient BREEAM Excellent standard which very few logistics buildings attain.

This would include harvesting renewable energy from air source heat pumps and roof-top solar panels.

Peterborough Gateway is home to local, national and global businesses - including Lidl, Urban Outfitters and McCormick - where about 4,500 people are already employed.

For more details visit: https://www.givemyview.com/A1west