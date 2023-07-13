Peterborough City Council has confirmed that it will go ahead with the purchases of 25 homes in the city to house refugees.

The council has been awarded funding from the (LAHF)- a national fund distributes government money to support councils to help people rebuild their lives through their refugee resettlement programmes.

The funding will provide partial funding to purchase the homes, with the council having to find the remainder, and requires the homes to be purchased by November.

The council is working with an agent that will find, inspect and negotiate for the chosen properties on behalf of the council before officers will review and approve the purchases.

The households will be responsible for paying rent and bills on the properties.

Councillor Andy Coles, cabinet member for finance, said: “We are pleased to have been awarded money from the Government to help refugees from Afghanistan and the Ukraine to settle into our city.

“The money will partly fund up to 25 homes which will be rented out to households. This will be in addition to the wrap-around services and integration we are already offering to help people to integrate well into our communities.”

Support services available to refugees in the city include national programs to help people open a bank account, access health and social care services, access education and adult skills training, learn English and gain qualifications.