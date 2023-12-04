Riain Bloomfield passed away in November after a battle with Hurler Syndrome.

A 24-hour charity rowing event is to take place in Peterborough in memory of a 2-year-old boy who died after being diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.

Riain Bloomfield sadly passed away on November 9 after a battle with Hurler Syndrome; a condition that affects around one in 100,000 people.

The rare condition is a genetic disorder that results in the build up of large sugar molecules. The inability to break down these molecules results in a wide variety of symptoms caused by damage to several different organ systems, including the nervous system, skeletal system, eyes, and heart.

Riain passed away despite receiving treatment and Peterborough and Great Ormond Street Hospitals as well as a bone marrow transplant from a donor in America.

Family members have since launched a campaign to both raise awareness of Hurler Syndrome as well as to raise money for funeral costs.

In Riain’s honour, his aunt and uncle Maria and Andy Thomas have helped to organise event that will see family, friends and gym-goers row for 24 hours straight on rowing machines.

The 24-hour rowathon will take place at The Workout Hub, at Brightfield Business Hub in Orton Southgate- starting at 6am on December 9- with the aim of rowing over 7000 miles; the rough distance between to America, where Riain’s donor is from.

Fengate-based garage MotorCrow has already stepped forward to sponsor the event and there will be a raffle, cakes sold on the day as well as a range of other activities.

So far, over £2800 has already been raised towards Riain’s send-off. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/riain-bloomfield.

Riain’s mum Nikki Keating said: “Our beautiful boy Riain had a rare genetic condition called Hurler Syndrome.

"Riain had a bone marrow transplant in August to try and eradicate this disease. This went well. Unfortunately Riain spiked a temperature at home and had to go to our local hospital before being transferred back to great Ormand street hospital with a blocked Hickman line in October.

"Riain picked up pneumonia and was taken into Picu (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit) after four weeks and then ventilated in the hope to give him a chance to rest to recover.

"Sadly Riain got extremely poorly and wasn’t able to recover, so we need to give him the best send off possible.