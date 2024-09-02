Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thrilled organisers say 2024 event was ‘most successful car show to date’

This year’s Maxey Classic Car & Bike Show has been a record-breaking success, organisers have said.

The ever-popular event drew huge crowds to Willow Brook Farm as it welcomed vehicle enthusiasts from far and wide on Saturday, August 17.

Organisers Bluebell Maxey Charity Club said the 2024 event was their “most successful car show to date.”

More than 350 cars and bikes were on display during this year's Maxey Classic Car & Bike Show (image: Richard Gunn)

The long-established show – which is now in its 23rd year – is well known for raising money for local and regional good causes.

“All proceeds raised go to charity and we will have a total of £6,000 to give away this year,” said Bluebell Maxey Charity Club chairman, Matt Thompson.

He added that organisers have yet to decide which local good cause will benefit from the fundraising this year:

“We would love to hear from readers of their suggestions of a local charity or cause deserving of a donation,” he said.

The popular, long-established event has been running for 23 years (image: Richard Gunn)

Blessed with blue skies and bright sunshine throughout, the event certainly benefited from truly benign summer conditions

“Undoubtedly, the weather played a big part in bringing out the enthusiasts but we are all really pleased with the result,” Matt acknowledged.

More than 350 vehicles were on show, all of them made to look spick and span by their proud owners:

“Our slogan is ‘If you drive it or ride it and love it then show it’ [and] this was certainly the case for both familiar faces and new faces this year,” Matt reflected.

Fans of two- and four-wheeled beauties were in their element with a wide range of classic vehicles on hand, alongside exotics like modern Ferraris, kit cars and 4x4s.

Everyone displaying a vehicle was entitled to enter their pride-and-joy into a class for judging, such as best bike and scooter, custom cars, and classic decades ranging from pre-war to the 1980s.

A team of experienced judges, who are also motoring experts, had the task of selecting a winner in each category.

“We had some fabulous vehicles winning in each of our classes,” Matt shared.

“Every year our judges, who are renowned national classic car journalists, are amazed at the number and quality of classic cars that come along to our show.”