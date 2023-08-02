IKEA store is most often mentioned in retail wish lists

The anticipated arrival of retail giant Frasers to Peterborough is expected to inject new life into the city’s retail offering.

Frasers, which owns House of Fraser and Sports Direct, is expected to occupy much of the space in the Queensgate Shopping Centre used by department store chain John Lewis before its closure in 2021.

The retailer is expected to offer its own fashion and beauty departments plus its brands from luxury department store chain Flannels, Sports Direct, to gaming arena Game Belong plus Jack Wills and Evans Cycles.

But is Frasers the first choice of retailer with shoppers in Peterborough who have often seem to despair at the choice available in the city.

A snap poll of shoppers on the Peterborough Telegraph’s Facebook page revealed the first name to come to mind was often the flat pack furniture chain IKEA.

Adam Whatford spoke for many when he stated: “IKEA not having a store but a distribution centre in Peterborough was short sighted and definitely need to open a store here.”

Among many others, a Lego store plus fashion retailers Bershka, Zara, Footasylum, HMV, White Stuff and Seasalt as well as eateries such as TGI Fridays and Tim Hortons were some of the must-haves.

John Lewis is still a favourite with those who would welcome the retailer’s return after axing 318 jobs when it closed its anchor store in the Queensgate.

Dr Cheryl Greyson, senior lecturer in business at ARU Peterborough, said: “My dream retailer for Peterborough is IKEA which makes perfect business sense due to its existing connections to the city.

"IKEA has a drive time strategy for its locations but our nearest is Milton Keynes, which is often quite a drive and the store often has queues to park or you can get caught up in a football match day traffic jam.

“I imagine a smaller store format in the Queensgate and the click and collect at the distribution centre would be really popular.”

But what does Peterborough need to do to be in with a chance of attracting a string of new retailers?

Dr Greyson said: “Reasonable rents and business rates can really make a difference.

"Good footfall is also important and this can be supported by free or reduced rates for parking.”

