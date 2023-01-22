Plans have been drawn up to build a discount food store and a trio of industrial units in Peterborough that could create more than 190 jobs.

The proposals involve the construction of a 2,275 square metre food store and three other units of a total of 10,087 square metres on a 2.8 acre site adjacent to Hampton Avenue and south of the Hampton Centre.

The scheme also includes 282 car parking spaces at the site.

Aerial view of the Hampton area of Peterborough.

The full planning application has been submitted by Peveril Securities, which is the investment and development division of Derbyshire construction company Bowmer and Kirkland, to Peterborough City Council for approval.

Documents with the application say the plans could create more than 190 jobs.

The document states: “Development of the site enables the reuse of a longstanding vacant, brownfield site in a sustainable location, which has been marketed for development since 2016.

"Currently the site is of no beneficial economic use.

"A foodstore and three employment units provides an excellent opportunity to provide employment opportunities for local residents, with the equivalent of 193 full time-jobs.”

The identity of the store operator has not been released.

But the planning application states: "The operator is now exceptionally well established in the UK, operating in excess of 920 stores.

"It typically sells no more than 2,000 product lines, whereas the main grocers (Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s & Morrison’s) will sell in excess of 20,000 products.”

