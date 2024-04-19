Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A provider of affordable homes has completed a £35 million deal to build 160 homes and apartments near Peterborough.

Bosses of the Vistry Group is to construct the homes on the former RAF Upwood base in Ramsey.

They will be built in partnership with housing association the Hyde Group.

This image shows how some of the new homes at Ramsey will appear once completed.

It is planned for the development tol grow into a thriving community consisting of one- and two-bedroom maisonettes, and two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom houses.

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director of Vistry South East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Hyde on this development which will not only meet the housing needs of the community but will also blend with the local environment.

“We're excited to be a part of Huntingdonshire’s growth and to be entrusted with the build of these much-needed new homes which will create a thriving and sustainable community.”

Steven Morrice, Hyde’s Development and Sales Director, said: “We’re really looking forward to working with Vistry Group to realise the vision for the redevelopment of RAF Upwood.

He added: "All 74 social rent and 86 shared ownership homes will be energy-efficient, with air source heat pumps and electrical vehicle charging points, and will be ready for their first residents in summer 2025.”