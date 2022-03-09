Niba, 16, has a rare genetic condition and is hosting a charity event where she will be cutting off 16 inches of her hair to donate to children with cancer.

Niba, 16, from Peterborough, has a rare genetic disorder called Bardet-Biedl Syndrome with highly variable symptoms which includes degenerative vision, learning difficulties and weight gain. She is hosting a fundraising event at City College Peterborough, Brook Street, Peterborough, on Tuesday 29, March from 10am-3pm where she will be cutting her hair and raising money to donate to the Little Princess trust. Niba decided to host the event in support of the Little Princess Trust after being inspired by an advert for cancer research on TV. The big hair cut will take place at 2pm, but there will fundraising all day, including a bake and craft sale, raffle, name the bear and guess how many sweets in the jar competitions, hair styling and glittering. Niba's friends from her class, who all have learning disabilities, will be helping on the day, alongside City College Peterborough's hair students, who will be assisting the hair-related stalls.

“I am 16 years old and I will be cutting my hair for cancer for the Little Princess Trust because I want to raise money for charity and make a positive difference," Niba said. "I don’t like having my hair cut and I really like it long, but I want to help little children."

"I have never done anything like this before, but I want to show that having special needs doesn’t mean you can't help other people and create change. I am so excited for the event and can’t wait to see what happens!”

The Little Princess Trust was established in 2006 and since then the charity has provided thousands of real hair wigs to sick children and young people, aged up to 24 years across the UK and Ireland. The charity is in the early stages of offering their service in other areas of Europe and beyond.

In 2016, the Little Princess Trust began funding pioneering academics and institutions leading the way in researching new and better treatments for all paediatric cancers. It has committed more than £15million across almost 80 projects covering a range of childhood cancers.

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, Founder of The Little Princess Trust, expressed her gratitude to everyone at City College Peterborough for their incredible support of the charity.

"What Niba and her colleagues and teachers are doing is absolutely fantastic and will be a huge help for The Little Princess Trust," she said. "Our longest wigs remain our most popular and so Niba's aim to donate 16 inches of hair will really help us meet demand.

"The fundraising is also so very welcome because as well as paying for Niba's hair to be made into a wig, it will also help us fund vital research into childhood cancers. So we want to say a massive thank you to Niba for thinking of others and for being such a wonderful superhairo!"

Tasha Dalton, Vice Principal of City College Peterborough, said: “Being proud, doesn't begin to describe the overwhelming feelings that I have for Nibbs, who has decided to cut her hair in aid of the Little Princess charity.

"In my job it is my privilege and pleasure to work with some of Peterborough’s most gifted, talented, hard working and tenacious young people. When I heard that Nibbs had decided to cut her hair in aid of such a wonderful cause, the level of pride that I felt could not be measured.

"Every single one of our learners at City College Peterborough work hard to achieve their goals and be positive members of their community. Nibbs, has taken that to the next level. Her selfless act will inspire many and will mean so much to the people who are in great need of the donated hair.

"As a young person who has a learning disability, she is leading the way and showing that a learning disability does not stop you from making a lasting impact on other people and the world around you, through positive action and raising awareness. Nibbs is an excellent ambassador for City College Peterborough and we are proud to support her in her charitable efforts.”