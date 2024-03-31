Celebrations are already underway as Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service turns 50 years old this year.

The service will be marking the anniversary with a range of events and activities throughout the year, with crews hosting events at stations and staff celebrating the milestone across the county.

Prior to 1964, four fire authorities operated in the area we now know as Cambridgeshire; Soke of Peterborough, Huntingdon County, Isle of Ely and Cambridge City.

In 1965 these merged into two fire authorities known as Huntingdon and Peterborough, and Cambs and the Isle of Ely.

These brigades operated until 1974, when local government reorganised to create the county of Cambridgeshire, and thus Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was born.

The Service also led the way by being the first to include ‘Rescue’ in its name, recognising the wider response the Service provided.

As part of these celebrations, the service has released some of their best images throughout the years.

Below are examples of some of the best capturing the history of the service in Peterborough and the surrounding areas- they include a fire at Peterborough Cathedral, the service’s first boat fire rescue and the birth of a baby at Stanground Fire Station!

