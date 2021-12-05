13 cats close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on cats that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome all kinds of pets in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each cat and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1. Boris
Boris is a sweet boy he is around 5 years old, he does have old scaring to his right eye which vets have seen and no treatment was required. he could possibly live with another cat or a friendly dog. He could go with children of primary school age. If you would like more information on him please call 01733 221112 mon - sun 9am - 4pm
Photo: Midlands
2. Charlie
Charlie is the most sweetest cat he loves to give you cuddles and kisses. He could get along with another cat and possibly a calm dog. He is around 6 years old. If you would like more information on Charlie please call 01733 221112 mon - sun 9am -4pm.
Photo: Midlands
3. Chelsea
This gorgeous young lady came into the centre due to her having health problems. On examination with our vet it was found that Chelsea was suffering from a bladder stone which she has had successfully removed, but potential adopters need to be aware that these may reoccur. She will also need to be on a special urinary diet for her lifetime to help prevent these re-occurring. Our vet would be able to offer her new owners advice on this. Chelsea has settled into cattery life well now that she is feeling alot better and enjoys affection on her terms.In her new home she will need a room or quiet area where she can go if she feels overwhelmed or just wants her own space and when she is more confident she will need to be able to go outside and explore. Because of her being long haired she will need regular grooming to keep her coat in good condtion and free from knots and tangles.
Photo: Midlands
4. Ciri
This lovely little pair are Ciri and Yennefer. They were both born at there centre after their mum was brought in pregnant. After being fully weaned off mum they are both ready to look for homes together. All these girls have known is cattery life so as you can imagine they find change very daunting and scary, for that reason we would like them to go into a quieter home where someone is around for most of the day to teach them that humans aren't really that bad. We are looking for the girls to go home together as they are bonded. Due to them being long-haired they will need regular grooming to ensure that their coats don't become matted. Ciri and Yennefer could potenially live with other animals however it will depend on each situation as neither have had any experience with anything other than each other. we would however like them to be the only cats in the house this is due to the fact that they have been exposed to cat-flu whilst being in our care and there is a high chance that they have it
Photo: Midlands