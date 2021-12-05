13 cats close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

4. Ciri

This lovely little pair are Ciri and Yennefer. They were both born at there centre after their mum was brought in pregnant. After being fully weaned off mum they are both ready to look for homes together. All these girls have known is cattery life so as you can imagine they find change very daunting and scary, for that reason we would like them to go into a quieter home where someone is around for most of the day to teach them that humans aren't really that bad. We are looking for the girls to go home together as they are bonded. Due to them being long-haired they will need regular grooming to ensure that their coats don't become matted. Ciri and Yennefer could potenially live with other animals however it will depend on each situation as neither have had any experience with anything other than each other. we would however like them to be the only cats in the house this is due to the fact that they have been exposed to cat-flu whilst being in our care and there is a high chance that they have it

Photo: Midlands