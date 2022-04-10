120 Cubs and Scouts get hands on with outdoor learning

The youngsters took part in nature trails, learned how to prepare a woodpigeon as sustainable meat, airgun shooting and safety, and bushcraft in a Scouts and Cubs Day .

It was held at Peterborough’s East of England Arena and organised by Kids Country and the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC).

Curtis Mossop, BASC head of pathways, said: “This was an event which we have been planning for a while now and I am really pleased with how successful it has been – the feedback has been excellent. “Providing nearly 120 Cubs and Scouts with hands-on, engaging and educational activities has been a real team effort, but it is another example of the great collaborative partnerships which BASC are involved in which benefit young people.

“It was heartening to see so many youngsters with a genuine thirst for knowledge and passion for the countryside taking part and enjoying themselves. We designed a bespoke range of activities, all focused on the Scout’s awards and badges, which helped to contextualise the experience.”

Sandra Lauridsen is education manager for Kids Country, the not-for-profit educational arm of the East of England Agricultural Society. She says: “It is great to be back delivering face-to-face events back at the Showground – for children nothing beats this kind of learning, feeling with your hands, and seeing with your own eyes, as well as speaking to the farmers who grow food for us.”

