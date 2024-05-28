Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inkers at Orton-based studio create nearly 60 tattoos - and smash original fundraising target!

An Orton-based tattoo studio has raised £1,500 for a much-loved Peterborough children’s charity by completing a mammoth 12-hour-long tattooing marathon.

Staff members at Ink Imaginarium in Orton Malborne managed to create nearly 60 tattoos between them as they powered through a very long day on Tuesday May 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By the time 10 pm finally came around, the tired team had raised an incredible £1,500, all of which will be donated to the Little MIracles charity in Bretton.

Hayley Evans is the owner of the Ink Imaginarium tattoo studio in Orton Malborne.

The studio’s owner, Hayley Evans, explained how the 12-hour marathon was crewed:

“The whole team of five contributed towards the bespoke designs,” she explained.

“Dorota and Ani and I did 58 tattoos between us, from 10am until 10pm, while Jason and Becki made sure everything ran smoothly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley said she was “thrilled” by the team’s fundraising efforts:

“We smashed our £1000 target,” she declared.

The expert inker and dedicated fundraiser said making a donation to Little MIracles is always an entirely worthwhile endeavour:

“We are proud to have worked with Little Miracles for the first of our big fundraisers of 2024.”

Little Miracles spokesperson Louise Evans said the salon’s generous fundraising efforts will make a “massive difference to the lives of local children this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a charity we rely almost entirely on voluntary donations,” she explained.

“Over the summer holidays we put on six weeks of activities for the families we support so that they can make memories and the children can experience the fun and excitement they deserve.”

“A gift of £1,500 means that we can put on some incredible activities over the holidays.”

Ink Imaginarium’s fatigue-defying efforts are just the first in the opening salvo of a series of fundraising initiatives the team has planned for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Hayley and the gang are already planning another tattoo marathon, provisionally slotted in for October 10 to help mark World Mental Health day.