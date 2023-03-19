News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
13 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
16 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
17 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
17 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
18 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

112 workers from Peterborough Passport Office are expected to join UK five week strike

Home Office says plans are being drawn up to minimise disruption

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 19th Mar 2023, 05:00 GMT- 1 min read

Union officials have revealed that 112 workers from Peterborough’s Passport Office will be involved in strike action next month.

The staff are members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCSU) and they will join about 1,000 colleagues around the UK in a five week strike from April 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PCSU official said: "112 members in Peterborough are taking part in the action and the strike will take place on Monday to Saturday each of the five weeks."

Details of the strike were announced on Friday (March 17) by the PCUS but it was not clear how many staff would be involved from the city’s Passport Office, in East Station Road, Fletton Quays.

Most Popular

Mark Serwotka, PCS general secretary, said the action was being taken because of ministers’ refusal to increase a two per cent imposed pay rise and failure to address other issues of concern.

He also warned the dispute was ‘likely to have a significant impact on the delivery of passports as the summer approaches.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Home Office spokesperson said:  "“We are disappointed with the union’s decision to strike.

“We are working to manage the impact of strike action, whilst ensuring we can continue to deliver vital services to the public, with comprehensive contingency plans in place.

“There are currently no plans to change our guidance which states that it takes up to 10 weeks to get a passport.”

Read More
Passport Office workers in Peterborough to strike for five weeks in pay dispute
Home OfficePeterborough