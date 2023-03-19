Union officials have revealed that 112 workers from Peterborough’s Passport Office will be involved in strike action next month.

The staff are members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCSU) and they will join about 1,000 colleagues around the UK in a five week strike from April 3.

A PCSU official said: "112 members in Peterborough are taking part in the action and the strike will take place on Monday to Saturday each of the five weeks."

Details of the strike were announced on Friday (March 17) by the PCUS but it was not clear how many staff would be involved from the city’s Passport Office, in East Station Road, Fletton Quays.

Mark Serwotka, PCS general secretary, said the action was being taken because of ministers’ refusal to increase a two per cent imposed pay rise and failure to address other issues of concern.

He also warned the dispute was ‘likely to have a significant impact on the delivery of passports as the summer approaches.’

A Home Office spokesperson said: "“We are disappointed with the union’s decision to strike.

“We are working to manage the impact of strike action, whilst ensuring we can continue to deliver vital services to the public, with comprehensive contingency plans in place.