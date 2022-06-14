Each of these facts falls into the 'strange but true' category - how many of these are you aware of from Peterborough’s rich heritage and history?
1. The man who tried to fly over The Nene
Yes, you read that right. Walter Cornelius may not be known that well outside of Peterborough but he is certainly one of the city's most loved sons. He came over to England from Latvia as a teenager in the 1940s, escaping by rowing 400 miles across the Baltic with a Russian bullet wound in his stomach. He worked as a lifeguard at the Lido but the "Strongman" made fortunes for charity with his daring stunts including pushing a double decker bus half a mile with his head, walking on his hands for 153 miles and yes, trying to fly over the RIver Nene in a homemade costume.
Photo: Peterborough Telegraph
2. World first
There aren't many world first that have taken place in Peterborough but the world's first mini roundabout was built in the city in 1969. Designed by Frank Blackmore and located near London Road and Oundle Road, the design was written into government design manuals in 1975.
Photo: Peterborough Telegraph
3. Greatness from small beginnings
Almost all of you will have been into WHSmiths in the centre of town but were you aware that the shop stands on the site of the former Angel Hotel. The very hotel where Peterborough United were founded in 1934. The decision came after Peterborough and Fletton United collapsed 19 months earlier.
Photo: Peterborough Images
4. Hero donkey
Peterborough's Central Park is home to Jimmy the Donkey. He died in 1943, and was posthumously awarded the Dickin medal for bravery - the highest honour an animal which has served in the military can receive.
Jimmy was born on the battlefield during WWI and became the mascot of the 1st Scottish Rifles, helping to supply ammunition to British soldiers in the Somme and carry away the wounded. He survived being shot three times and was retired by the RSPCA to Peterborough.
Photo: David Lowndes