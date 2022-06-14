1. The man who tried to fly over The Nene

Yes, you read that right. Walter Cornelius may not be known that well outside of Peterborough but he is certainly one of the city's most loved sons. He came over to England from Latvia as a teenager in the 1940s, escaping by rowing 400 miles across the Baltic with a Russian bullet wound in his stomach. He worked as a lifeguard at the Lido but the "Strongman" made fortunes for charity with his daring stunts including pushing a double decker bus half a mile with his head, walking on his hands for 153 miles and yes, trying to fly over the RIver Nene in a homemade costume.

Photo: Peterborough Telegraph