We're all used to seeing the same photos of iconic landmarks in Peterborough - but have you ever stopped to look up and take in the smaller sights?

Photographer David Lowndes warns only the sharpest eyed and most knowledgeable Peterborough residents will be able to get all the quiz questions right.

So, put your Peterborough geography knowledge to the test with our tricky photo quiz - and judge how well you know the city you live in.

1. Where is it? Have you ever seen this lantern before? Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Where is it? Can you locate in your head where you've seen this clock before? Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Where is it? Can you picture where you last saw this statue? Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Where is it? Are you scratching your head at where you've seen King Henry VIII before? Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales