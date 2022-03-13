11 dogs in need of homes near Peterborough

The Peterborough Telegraph is shining a spotlight on animals near Peterborough in need of a home.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) are responsible for rescuing, nurturing and subsequently rehoming a whole host of pets in and around Peterborough.
Below is a selection of dogs that have been rescued and are in need of adoption. Could you provide them with their forever home?
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1. Bill
Bill is a fun-loving two-year-old (approx) Lurcher who is looking for his forever home.
He is a playful boy who enjoys his toys and having a run around. Bill is looking for an active home to match his energetic nature where he can go on lots of adventures and show lots of love in return.
Bill loves to see people and enjoys his walks. He loves to greet everyone and loves lots of fuss and attention. Bill really enjoys company so would love a home where he can spend lots of time with his new family to build a loving bond. (Photo: RSPCA - https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/BILL/ref/BSA2107955/rehome)
2. Willow
Willow is a three-year-old (approx) Labrador cross Staffordshire Bull Terrier looking for her forever home.
Willow is a very sweet girl who adores fuss and cuddles and just loves being around people. She enjoys her walks and is generally good on the lead. Willow can get a little overwhelmed around some dogs so may benefit from some socialising.
Willow would make a lovely part of the family, she is well trained and is clean in the home. She loves her toys especially her teddies which she loves to cuddle up with and carry around. (Photo: RSPCA - https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/WILLOW/ref/BSA2107541/rehome)
3. Nelson
Nelson is a handsome one-year-old (approx) crossbreed (breed unkown).
He is a sweet boy who is looking for a new home. Nelson loves to explore and have a good sniff around but there is nothing he loves more than treats! He will do anything for food and because of this is he is a very good dog to train. He will need teaching to be left on his own and also may need reminding of house training. He is also very strong on the lead and will pull unless he is bribed with treats!
(Photo: RSPCA - https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/NELSON/ref/227169/rehome)
4. Paddy
Paddy is a 10-year-old (approx) Jack Russell Terrier. Just look at that little face! Paddy is the cutest boy you will see, with eyes that just make your heart melt! He is an extremely affectionate boy, and wants company all the time. He will need a home where someone is around most of the time, and will need teaching that it is okay to be left alone as he does get seperation anxiety. He does have his best friend Megan to help keep him company, who he needs to be rehomed with as he loves a snuggle in bed with her. He is an older boy, but is very lively and excitable still so will need an adopter who is prepared for a little ball of energy at times. (Photo: RSPCA - https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/PADDY/ref/229731/rehome)
