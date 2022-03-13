11 dogs in need of homes near Peterborough

4. Paddy

Paddy is a 10-year-old (approx) Jack Russell Terrier. Just look at that little face! Paddy is the cutest boy you will see, with eyes that just make your heart melt! He is an extremely affectionate boy, and wants company all the time. He will need a home where someone is around most of the time, and will need teaching that it is okay to be left alone as he does get seperation anxiety. He does have his best friend Megan to help keep him company, who he needs to be rehomed with as he loves a snuggle in bed with her. He is an older boy, but is very lively and excitable still so will need an adopter who is prepared for a little ball of energy at times. (Photo: RSPCA - https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/PADDY/ref/229731/rehome)

Photo: Reader supplied