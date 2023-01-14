Relocation to city is part of UK-wide levelling up initiative

Up to 1,000 civil servants are expected to move into new offices in Peterborough’s Fletton Quays in the next few months.

Officials have confirmed that staff from several Government departments will soon start to move into the offices, which have been created under plans to help the growth of cities across the UK.

The announcement follows the end of the construction of the seven storey building, which has an internal floor area of 8,010 square metres, which began in October 2020.

It is already possible to see that desks and screens have been set up in the offices and that there are already a few people at work in the building.

A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office said: "The new government hub in Peterborough is a central part of the Places for Growth programme, which is moving 22,000 government roles out of London and across the UK.

"The Fletton Quays site will house more than 1,000 staff, from various departments including the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and HM Passport Office.

"We expect the site to be fully operational in the coming months."

The new site is part of the Government’s Hub Programme, which, say officials, is driving forward plans to move thousands of civil servants out of central London, to improve opportunity and level up across the UK.

Many of the Passport Office staff are moving from their current offices in Peterborough’s Aragon Court, Northminster, which was put on the market in September last year.

Undefined: readMore

1. Government Offices The glazed side of the Government Offices at Fletton Quays, Peterborough, which shows desks and screen and some people at work. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Government Offices The newly completed Government building at Fletton Quays, Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Government Offices The newly completed Government hub at Fletton Quays, in Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Government Offices The glazed side of the Government Offices at Fletton Quays, Peterborough, which shows desks and screen and some people at work. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales