100 plus jobs to be created under new warehouse development plans for Peterborough
Proposed 15 metres high premises are earmarked for storage and distribution facility
About 100 jobs could be created if plans to build a storage and distribution warehouse at Gateway Peterborough secure the green light.
The proposals envisage the creation of a 7,500 square metre warehouse on a 2.02 hectares site at Waterworth Road on the edge of the 65 hectares employment site at Alwalton Hill.
Along with the warehouse there would be an external yard for deliveries by lorry plus an office area with car parking at the front of the site.
The warehouse is planned to cover 7,142 square metres with the offices having an 357 square metres floorspace.
There would also be a 108 space car park plus an overflow car park of 44 spaces. Nine of the spaces would be for motorists with disabilities. There would also be a 16 space cycle park.
The plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council and the developers say a final user for the proposed warehouse has not yet been found but the parking arrangements would allow for changeover of different shifts.
The plans have been put together by the Beeson Wright Partnership, of Stamford, whose directors include the entrepreneur Neville Wright, the co-founder of the former baby products retailer, Kiddicare.
The site sits to the edge of Gateway Peterborough, which was declared ‘contractually full’ last year.
Multi-million pound plans for a second Gateway Peterborough, called A1 West, have been drawn up and submitted to Huntingdonshire District Council.