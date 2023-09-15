News you can trust since 1948
100 plus job seekers turn out for careers fair in Peterborough opened by Employment Minister

Major employers attend jobs event
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 15th Sep 2023, 05:02 BST- 2 min read
​More than 100 job seekers turned out for a care sector careers fair in Peterborough, which was officially opened by the Government’s employment minister.

Guy Opperman MP flagged up the support available from Jobcentre when he opened the care sector-focused Jobs Fair at Peterborough Town Hall.

The event attracted 11 employers offering a variety of vacant roles that Jobcentre staff sought to match to local people.

Employment Minister Guy Opperman at the Jobs Fair at Peterborough Town HallEmployment Minister Guy Opperman at the Jobs Fair at Peterborough Town Hall
Employers included leading companies such as Atlas Care Services, Libertas, 24/7 Support, Greenwood, Caremark and the NHS. A variety of roles were on offer from health care assistants to nurses.

His visit followed news that payroll figures in the region continue to be high with more than 2.8 million in work.

But Mr Opperman pointed out that many vacancies were still available and took the opportunity to encourage job seekers to consider social care as their next step and highlighted the support available through Jobcentres.

He said: “From care assistants to support workers, there are vacancies across the country with a variety of employers, including here in the East of England that could help people take their first step on the career ladder.

Employment Minister Guy Opperman at the Jobs Fair at Peterborough Town HallEmployment Minister Guy Opperman at the Jobs Fair at Peterborough Town Hall
“Social care continues to be one of our top priorities and I encourage any employers struggling with recruitment to reach out to their local Jobcentre where they can benefit from sector-specific support, like today’s job fair, and our specialist, free training programmes.”

He also met staff at the Peterborough Jobcentre to thank them for their work.

There are also 9,000 vacancies in social care on the Government’s Find a Job portal, including social care assistant and teaching roles

