The conversion includes 10 new fully-furnished bedrooms across the two upstairs floors – including family rooms and a shared kitchen, dining and communal area

Leeds Building Society has converted the upstairs floors of its branch in Queen Street, Peterborough, into accommodation for Ukrainian refugees – and the Peterborough Telegraph got a first look inside this week.

The building society had a planning application to temporarily convert its upper floors into a hostel for Ukrainian refugees approved by Peterborough City Council on August 11 this year.

Four months later, the conversion is complete – featuring seven new fully-furnished bedrooms across two floors, a spacious shared kitchen, dining and communal area, several bathrooms and a laundry room.

It also has adjoining family rooms, with some of the furnishings donated by local companies and charities.

The first Ukrainian tenants are expected to move into the property in the new year.

Here are 10 pictures from inside of the new accommodation:

