Pensioners remain in serious condition following crash between Peterborough and Oundle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two pensioners remain in a serious condition in hospital following a collision between Peterborough and Oundle on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on the A605 at Warmington, and involved three vehicles, with five people suffering injuries in the incident.

Two people remain in hospital.

Two people were seriously injured in the collision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “At about 2.10pm on Friday, August 19, a black Ford Kuga travelling towards Oundle has crossed into the opposite carriageway for reasons not yet known, and collided with a blue Ford Mustang and a white Ford Transit travelling in the opposite direction.

“As a result of the collision, the front seat passenger of the Ford Kuga - a woman in her 70s and the driver – a man in his 80s - sustained serious injuries and remain in Hospital.

“The front seat passenger of the Ford Mustang – a woman in her 60s– was also taken to hospital however was discharged following treatment.

“The driver of the Mustang – a man in his 60s – and the 23-year-old female driver of the Ford Transit both sustained minor injuries.”

The East of England Ambulance service said that they attended, sending an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer, giving treatment to five people at the scene.