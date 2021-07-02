Pensioner killed following collision between mobility scooter and car in Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses

The incident happened in Eastfield Road at just before 11am last Friday (25 June).

The mobility scooter rider, a woman in her 80s from Northborough, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where she died yesterday (1 July).

The driver of the car - a white Seat Ibiza - a man in his 40s from Peterborough, remained at the scene and was uninjured.