Pedestrian seriously injured in five vehicle incident on Peterborough parkway

A pedesrtrian was seriously injured in a five vehicle incident on a Peterborough parkway.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 8th November 2021, 10:30 am
A pedestrian was seriously injured in the incident

The incident happened at 7.50pm on Friday evening on the Frank Perkins Parkway.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “Police were called at 7.49pm on Friday evening (5 November) to a five vehicle RTC on the Paston Parkway near the Eye Roundabout. One man sustained serious injuries and was conveyed to Peterborough City Hospital. The road was closed while it was made safe of debris.”

Witnesses should contact police using their webchat service or by calling 101.

