Pedestrian killed on A1 near Peterborough following collision in early hours of the morning

Police are appealing for witnesses

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway at just before 1.40am and also involved a lorry.

Officers and paramedics attended but the pedestrian, a man in his 20s from West Yorkshire, died at the scene.

The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and helped police with their enquiries. The road was closed in both directions but has now been re-opened.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or moments leading up to it, to get in touch.