Police are appealing for witnesses

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a lorry on the A14 near Spaldwick early this morning (8 April).

Police were called at 1.14am to the incident on the eastbound carriageway close to junction 18.

The 31-year-old man died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a white HGV, was unhurt and is assisting police with their enquiries.