Pedestrian killed by lorry on A14 near Huntingdon
Police appeal for witnesses following tragic incident
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a lorry on the A14 near Spaldwick early this morning (8 April).
Police were called at 1.14am to the incident on the eastbound carriageway close to junction 18.
The 31-year-old man died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a white HGV, was unhurt and is assisting police with their enquiries.
Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact police via web chat, online forms or call 101, quoting incident 24 of 8 April.