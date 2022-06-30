The fire broke out at the caravan park on the corner of Oxney Road and Edgerley Drain Road this afternoon at around 4pm.

Fire crews and police are on the scene dealing with the blaze that appears to have completely burnt out at least one of the caravans on the site. The fire has also ripped through much of the treeline and bushes that surround the site.

Officers are still trying to get the fire under control and while they do so, the entrance to Oxney Road from Edgerley Drain Road is closed. Cars approaching from the other direction are being forced to turn around.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were called to a fire in the open on Oxney Road, Eastfield at around 3.40pm.

“Crews from Dogsthorpe and Yaxley responded.

“Crews arrived to find a fire spreading to caravans.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used hose reels get the fire under control.

“Firefighters remain in attendance.”

